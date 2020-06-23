New Star Wars Game Now Available on Nintendo Switch and PS4

A new Star Wars game is now available on Nintendo Switch and PS4. More specifically, following a delay earlier this year, Star Wars Episode 1 Racer is now available on both the latest PlayStation and Nintendo consoles in a re-released form. And to accompany the occasion, Aspyr Media has released a brand new trailer of the game.

Interestingly, the game's cost is different depending on the platform. Over on the Nintendo eShop, the Nintendo Switch version of the game can be had for just $15, $5 more than it costs on PC via Steam. Meanwhile, the game costs even more on PS4. According to the game's PlayStation Store listing, the PS4 version runs at $22.95. It's unclear why the PS4 version costs substantially more than other versions of the game, but it's quite possible it's nothing more than an error or mistake.

As for the game itself, it's a racing game that allows Star Wars fan to experience the Podracing sequence from Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace. The game originally debuted in 1999, hence why its graphics look dated, despite an HD upgrade. In addition to giving the game an HD touch up, the re-release also adds multiplayer.

"Climb on, strap in, and experience the pure adrenaline-pumping excitement of the Podracing sequence from Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace," reads an official pitch of the game. "Take the controls as Anakin Skywalker, or anyone of over 21 Podracers, and feel the full-force blast of two massive jet engines at simulated speeds of up to 600 mph. Rein in a turbine-driven chariot through 8 spectacular worlds. Negotiate through flaming methane lakes, Tusken Raider assaults, anti-gravity tunnels, and much more in a pulse-punding, do-or-die fight to the finish where anyone will do anything to cross the finish line. How far will you go?"

The new HD release of Star Wars Episode I Racer is currently only available on Nintendo Switch and PS4. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

• Relive all the thrill and excitement of the Podracer sequence from Star Wars: Episode I.

• Hang on tight - with afterburners on, Podracers max out at a simulated 600 mph!

• Race in furious competition against 21+ opponents.

• Take on over 21 tracks on 8 unique worlds!

• Avoid hazards such as methane lakes, meteor showers, and Tusken Raiders.

• Spectacular 3D environments.

• Vehicle sound effects and epic soundtrack taken directly from Episode I.

