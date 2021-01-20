Nintendo Website Accidentally Leaks New Nintendo Switch Game

The official Nintendo website may have just accidentally leaked a new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game. A day after a GameFly leaked that a popular shooter is coming to the Switch and Switch Lite in March, the official Nintendo website has leaked that the pair of consoles are getting a new stealth-action game, or more specifically, Republique. In fact, not only has the Nintendo website leaked that the stealth game is coming to the Switch and Switch Lite, but that it's coming to the pair of consoles on February 25, a Thursday, priced at $10. Typically, Thursday is a red flag for release date leaks, but given that this comes from the official Nintendo website means there's little room to doubt its validity. Further, while it's not common for games to release on Thursday, it does happen. Before it was delayed, Cyberpunk 2077 was notably scheduled to release on a Thursday.

At the moment of publishing, the game's listing is inaccessible, so further details -- like file size, language options, and console-specific features -- are unavailable. That said, we already know about the game plenty because it's been available for a few years via developer Camouflaj and Logan Games and publisher GungHo Online Entertainment. In addition to mobile devices, the game is also available on PC, PS4, Google Stadia, and a handful of other platforms. However, so far, it hasn't come to Nintendo Switch, and, oddly enough, it's still not available on a single Xbox platform.

"Help a woman named Hope escape in a thrilling and topical stealth-action game that explores the perils of government surveillance in the Internet Age," reads an official elevator pitch of the game.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated has commented on this leak, and it's unlikely any will. However, if any do, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.