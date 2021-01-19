Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals Upcoming Release of Popular Shooter

✖

A new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite leak has revealed that a popular shooter is coming to the pair of Nintendo consoles. The Switch and Switch Lite are known to get games after they come to PlayStation, Xbox, and other platforms. And it looks like this is coming true once again with one of 2019's most popular shooters. More specifically, and according to a new leak, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - Complete is coming to both the Switch and Switch Lite soon, which makes sense, but hasn't been officially announced, at least at the moment of writing this.

The leak comes the way of GameFly, an American and online video game rental subscription service, which recently pushed a listing for the game on Switch. And as noted, right now, the game hasn't been announced for Switch making this another leak for GameFly, which has leaked several Nintendo Switch games in the past in the exact same fashion.

GameFly doesn't just leak the game's Nintendo Switch port though; it also leaks when it's coming to the platform. More specifically, the listing comes with a March 19 release date, which is a Friday. As you may know, other than perhaps Tuesday, Friday is the most common day for games to release and March is the most popular month for games to release in the first half of the year as it's right before the end of the fiscal year. In other words, the date checks out.

As you would expect, the listing has since been removed, but this has been the extent of GameFly's response to the leak. Meanwhile, EA also hasn't said a peep about the game, but it did note last July that seven of its games are coming to Nintendo Switch over the course of the next 12 months, and at the time, rumors and reports claimed this was one of them.

