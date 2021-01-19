The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Leak Reveals Cut Content and Never-Before-Seen Assets

✖

A massive Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time leak has surfaced online revealing cut content and never-before-seen assets of the 1990's Nintendo 64 game. Earlier today, a big upcoming Nintendo Switch game leaked, courtesy of GameFly. This new leak comes the way of a prototype Nintendo 64 cartridge of F-Zero X that contains data from an early build of Zelda 64 which is somehow only now seeing the light of day.

Taking to Twitter, Nintendo enthusiast "Forest of Illusion" revealed they obtained the aforementioned cartridge, which they speculate is from an early build of the game that was shown off at Spaceworld 1997. A couple of hours later, they released the files into the wild.

As would expect, the cartridge is proving to be a goldmine for cut content and never-before-seen assets, though its content doesn't reveal anything too spectacular. Rather, it largely shows off assets for content that was either cut or changed over time, early versions of various maps, the effects of lost magic spells, and much more (all of which can be checked out here, here, here, and here).

There are tons of left over graphics, maps, etc. About half of this build is able to be recovered which is insane! pic.twitter.com/9Kkb9LD2j9 — Forest of Illusion (@forestillusion) January 19, 2021

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this latest leak, and it's unlikely it will. Typically, leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, however, there's little room to doubt the validity of this one.

As for The Legend of Zelda, right now there's not much going on, but that should change soon. Not only is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 rumored to release this year, but this year the brand will celebrate its 35-year anniversary, which Nintendo will surely capitalize on with something.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo -- including all of the latest on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- click here or check out the relevant links below: