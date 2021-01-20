New Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Controllers Announced

✖

New Animal Crossing New Horizons-themed Nintendo Switch controllers have been announced by controller maker Power A. More specifically, Power A has revealed a pair of new wired Switch and Switch Lite controllers inspired by Animal Crossing characters Tom Nook and Isabelle. As you would expect, the latter boasts a yellow design, while the former boasts a teal design. Despite boasting different designs, the pair of controllers are exactly the same hardware-wise, and both cost only $24.99.

As for the controllers themselves, in addition to being officially licensed, they both come with a 3.5mm audio jack, mappable buttons, and a "standard ergonomic layout." Meanwhile, in addition to this, a detachable 10 foot USB cable with a velcro-strap is also included for what Power A says makes for easy storage and less clutter.

Unfortunately, if you prefer wireless controllers, there is no wireless variant. What there is though is a 2-year guarantee from the hardware maker.

"Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games in style using this Officially Licensed POWER A enhanced wired Controller," reads an official product pitch. "Designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this wired Controller features a 3.5mm audio jack, mappable advanced gaming Buttons, and standard ergonomic layout. A detachable 10ft USB cable with a Velcro-strap is included for reduced clutter and easy storage. Getting all these features at nearly half the cost of wireless Controllers makes POWER A enhanced controllers a no-brainer. Finally, you can trust POWER A products to perform since we back our products for 2 years."

POWER A Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: Isabelle is up for preorder on Amazon ($24.99) https://t.co/lT5OwhXeFQ pic.twitter.com/2XLhPCuQKe — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 18, 2021

POWER A Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: Tom Nook is up for preorder on Amazon ($24.99) https://t.co/8LiGzt96Lf pic.twitter.com/XCLwHXjpzB — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 19, 2021

