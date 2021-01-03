Nintendo Switch Leak Teases Upcoming Release of Popular RPG

✖

The Nintendo Switch looks to be receiving a port of a relatively popular action-RPG within the coming month. The information comes by way of Nintendo’s official website, although the game’s announcement has yet to be confirmed outright by its corresponding developer or publisher.

The specific game mentioned that may be coming to Switch is that of Kingdom Come: Deliverance. The title was developed by Warhorse Studios and first released on consoles and PC back in 2018 but still hasn't ever come to Switch since that time. The way in which Kingdom Come leaked for Switch was through Nintendo’s Japanese website which lists the game as releasing on the platform next month on February 18, 2021.

The listing for Kingdom Come: Deliverance on Nintendo’s site is a bit peculiar in one major regard, however. The game is specifically referred to as the Royal Edition, which is a version of the game that hasn’t arrived on other platforms. There is a chance that this could just be the specific name of this port on Switch, but that remains to be seen.

One thing that is also important to note with this potential release is that assuming it is real, it might not be a direct port. Some have mentioned that due to Kingdom Come running on the CryEngine, it might be a bit more difficult to bring to Switch than other games would be. However, in the past Nintendo has started giving users the option to play games via the cloud rather than downloading them natively to the hardware. One instance of this specifically is with Control which released on Switch last year but was only playable through the cloud. If Kingdom Come proved to be a hard game to bring over to the platform, Warhorse could opt to go down this route instead.

Obviously, if Kingdom Come: Deliverance is coming to Switch next month, you would imagine that we’ll learn about its existence quite soon. If any further announcements are made regarding this new iteration of the game, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

What about you? Would you be willing to play Kingdom Come on the Nintendo Switch? Let me know down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you’d like to talk more about all things Nintendo.