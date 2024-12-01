Nintendo Switch Exclusive Removed From the eShop Without Warning

A Nintendo Switch exclusive game can no longer be purchased from the Nintendo eShop. The removal of the Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED exclusive from the digital Nintendo storefront has come without warning, but that is because it the result of an error. To this end, the publisher responsible for the game has confirmed it is aware of the problem and working on a fix.

The Nintendo Switch game in question released back in 2022. Later in the same year it eventually came to PC, and then VR devices, but it has never come to Xbox consoles or PlayStation consoles, which means it remains a console exclusive for the Nintendo Switch despite not being a Nintendo-published game. That said, this is no doubt because of a deal struck at the behest of Nintendo and some cash up front.

In 2022, Nintendo Switch users were treated to the likes of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Persona 5 Royal, Bayonetta 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Portal: Companion Collection, Chained Echoes, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, NieR: Automata, It Takes Two, Neon White, Tunic, Inscryption, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3, and a variety of other games. It wasn’t the most noteworthy year for Nintendo’s first party output, but a wide range of great third-party games came to the system.

Of the 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusives, one of the more notable releases was Triangle Strategy from Square Enix, which released to an 82 on Metacritic but soft sales that have squashed any potential for a sequel. That said, it is rare for turn-based tactical RPGs to achieve commercial success so this did not come as a huge surprise.

Those that want to check the RPG out can currently not do so though, because it has vanished from the Nintendo eShop. Over on social media platform X, Square Enix acknowledged the disappearance, noting the game is “temporarily unavailable,” though those who already bought the game can still access it.

What has gone astray, we don’t know, but it’s clearly the result of an error because Square Enix confirms it is working to resolve the issue and will provide an update when it is able to be purchased again. So far, there has no been no update though and the game remains removed from the Nintendo Switch eShop.

