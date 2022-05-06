Nintendo Switch Exclusive Delayed Right Before Release

✖

A Nintendo Switch exclusive has been delayed right before its release. Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users have a few major releases to anticipate for the remainder of this year, including the likes of Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. These are just the marquee Switch exclusives though. There are more Nintendo Switch exclusives than this. For example, there are also smaller releases like Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses, which was supposed to release this spring, but has been delayed at the last second to later in 2022.

According to publisher PQube, the delay comes following feedback from the community and, in particular, the use of motion controls in the game. To this end, the delay will provide developer Underscore more time to polish the game and presumably improve the motion controls.

"We have decided to delay the release of Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses until later in the year," reads the statement. "This decision comes after the waves of support and feedback we've received from the community; particularly around the use of motion controls. This additional development time will allow the team at Underscore to create a well-rounded single-player experience for you, the fans. We thank you for your understanding, and look forward to bringing you more on Lisha, Aisha and AMBU as our journey progresses."

As for the game itself, Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses is pitched as a "dual-player puzzle-solving game." Why the game is a Switch exclusive, and whether it will remain a Switch exclusive for the entirety of its existence, we don't know.

"Lisha and Aisha are twin sisters. They are born with certain characters that set them different from ordinary people," reads an official blurb about the game and its story."Lisha, a few seconds older than Aisha, is gifted with a highly rational mind but nearly incapable of perceiving emotions or affection. On the other hand, Aisha is very sensitive and susceptible. She loves to go on adventurous trips and often gets injured, but she cannot feel any pain. During one trip, Aisha discovered an abandoned temple that exists in a folklore told by local people. The legend has it that all the priests served in the past at the temple are all twins. Furthermore, Aisha learns that a certain mysterious appliance in the temple can integrate the souls of twins. Eager to solve the mystery, Aisha urges Lisha to go exploring the temple together. Though not convinced, Lisha send her AI robot "AMBU" to go on the adventure with Aisha as her urge persists."

