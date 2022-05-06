LEGO Turns Down Excellent Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fan Concept

✖

LEGO Ideas allows fans to pitch concepts for different LEGO sets, and the site has even led to real sets based on video games being produced. Unfortunately, that won't be the case for a pitch based on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. A fan of the Nintendo Switch game recently pitched a design based on the game's Battlefield stage, but it was rejected by LEGO on copyright grounds. The fan, who goes by LampLighter_ on Reddit, recently shared the design on the game's subreddit, and Nintendo fans are definitely going to be disappointed that this one didn't make the cut!

Images of the stage can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

It's definitely a shame this LEGO Ideas set didn't come to fruition! LampLighter_ did a really nice job capturing the design of the Battlefield stage, and there are a lot of great touches that evoke the actual stage. It seems like Smash Bros. fans would absolutely pay to have this one made officially, and some fans on the subreddit are already asking for instructions so they can try building the set for themselves.

While LEGO won't be making sets based on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate anytime soon, the company has made sets based on some of the fighters from the game. The company released a set based on Sonic the Hedgehog earlier this year, which was actually based on a LEGO Ideas pitch. LEGO also has Minifigs of Steve and Alex from Minecraft. Last but not least, there have been a ton of sets based on the Super Mario franchise. Unfortunately, the Sonic and Minecraft sets use standard Minifigs, while the Mario sets uses unique figure designs. As such, fans couldn't really pit all these characters against one another, like they could in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. For now, we'll just have to wait patiently and see if more of the game's cast get made in Minifig form!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this LEGO Ideas pitch? Are you disappointed this one got rejected? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Dexerto]