Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Actor Leaks Possible Plot Detail

Nintendo has kept details about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 tightly under wraps, but it seems a possible plot point from the game may have been revealed by one of its voice actors. The YouTube channel Lega Hyrule recently conducted an interview with Pietro Ubaldi. Ubaldi was the Italian voice actor for the Goron Daruk in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and it seems that he'll be returning for the sequel. Ubaldi told the outlet that he'll not only be voicing Daruk again, but he'll also be providing the voice for one of his ancestors!

For those unfamiliar with Daruk, the character was one of the Champions of Hyrule, as well as the pilot of the Divine Beast Vah Rudania. Daruk and the rest of the Champions died at the hands of Ganon prior to the main events of the game, but their spirits continued to play a role in the narrative, and it seems that could be the case once again. As far as Daruk's ancestor is concerned, that could play into a prominent rumor that's been circulating over the last year. Many Zelda fans believe that Breath of the Wild 2 will have a close connection to Skyward Sword, which is the first chronological game in the series canon.

In Skyward Sword, players encountered a Goron named Gorko. In that game, Gorko is trying to learn more about Skyloft, an area that seems to be returning in Breath of the Wild 2. It's possible Gorko could return in the sequel, as a spirit, or in some kind of flashback. It wouldn't be a stretch to imagine that Ubaldi could be voicing Gorko and Daruk, or some ancestor to both characters. Unfortunately, there's no way of knowing for sure, and Nintendo probably won't reveal additional information until we get closer to Breath of the Wild 2's 2023 release window. For now, fans will just have to continue speculating about what to expect from the sequel!

