Free Nintendo Switch Game Available for Limited Time

With the holidays quickly drawing to a close, it's a safe bet that many people received a Nintendo Switch over the last few days. There are few things better than getting a free video game, and a free title for the system is currently available for a very limited window from Prime Gaming. The company is giving out codes for the Switch version of Mom Hid My Game!, but code availability is limited, so those interested in snagging it will want to jump on this one while they can. Prime Gaming is a free service to all Amazon Prime subscribers, and readers can snag the game right here.

As its name implies, Mom Hid My Game! tasks players with trying to find a handheld game console that the player's mom has hidden. The system in question isn't a Nintendo Switch (as the title has been released on multiple platforms), and actually somewhat resembles a Nintendo DS. Published by Kemco, the title tasks players with solving puzzles in order to find the game. It's a simple and silly premise, but it's also one that a lot of gamers can relate to! The title typically costs $4.99, which isn't a whole lot of money, but free is definitely nicer.

The Nintendo Switch eShop contains a massive number of games, and it's very easy for smaller ones to get lost. It's been nearly six years since the Switch first released, and Nintendo has done an excellent job attracting both major games and smaller indie titles. Free games like this one give users the perfect excuse to try something they wouldn't have otherwise, or might have overlooked. It remains to be seen whether Prime Gaming will make any other Switch games free in the near future, but if this giveaway is successful enough, it certainly seems like a possibility!

