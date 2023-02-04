Nintendo Switch Users Surprised With Upgraded Feature

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users have been surprised with a new, upgraded Nintendo eShop feature. The Nintendo eShop has a notorious reputation for being bare-bones and not very user-friendly. Unless you know the exact game you want to buy on the Nintendo eShop, it's often tedious to use. And it's been this way since the Switch was released back in 2017, with minimal improvement since then. That said, this week some progress was made when Nintendo made it easier to sort through search results.

Until the update, when you searched on the Nintendo eShop it gave you a single collum of results. Post the update, two columns are displayed at a single time. This may seem like a small improvement, and it is, but it's one Nintendo Switch owners have been calling for and it's one that will save users a lot of time when searching for games on the digital storefront.

Unfortunately, this doesn't solve other problems like the incredible amount of shovelware on the console nor the input delay, both of which make searching for games on the digital storefront harder and longer. In other words, this upgrade doesn't revolutionize the experience, but it does bring the digital storefront a tiny bit closer to PSN and the Xbox store in terms of functionality, and, of course, beggars can't be choosers. It's an improvement to the Nintendo eShop, which needs many more improvements and which rarely gets these improvements.

What also remains to be seen is whether this feature will be brought forward. Nintendo has a frustrating habit of reverting back every time it releases a new system, throwing away years of improvement and refinement in the process.

As for why Nintendo has not highlighted this change, we don't know, but it means more changes and improvements may have been made and not been discovered yet. That said, if anything further is discovered, we will let you know. In the meantime, for more coverage on not just the Nintendo Switch, but all things under the Nintendo umbrella, click here.

H/T, GameXplain.