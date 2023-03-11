Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals PlayStation Exclusive Port

It looks like Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners will soon be able to play a PlayStation console exclusive. It's fairly common for Nintendo Switch users to miss out on a game at its launch, but eventually get it via a post-release port. Unless it's a game straight from PlayStation or Xbox, or a big AAA game that is very technically demanding, there's a good chance it's going to end up ported to Nintendo Switch. And if it's a smaller "indie" release it's almost a forgone conclusion it's going to be available on Switch at some point, which brings us to today's leak.

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), the organization responsible for rating games for release in North America, has rated Solar Ash for Nintendo Switch. This has not only leaked that the game is coming to Switch, but that it's coming to the Switch soon. So far, none of the implicated parties have commented on the leak, but it seems safe to assume that an official announcement is imminent.

As for the game, Solar Ash is the sophomore effort from developer Heart Machine, which made a name itself with its freshman effort, Hyper Light Drifter, a title that was received well by critics and sold millions of copies. Unfortunately for Heart Machine, and publisher Annapurna Interactive, Solar Ash did not review as well nor did it sell as well when it was released on December 2, 2021 via PC, PS4, and PS5.

"From the creators of the award-winning Hyper Light Drifter comes the high-speed and gravity-bending world of Solar Ash," reads an official blurb about the game. "Set amidst a surreal dreamscape filled with long-abandoned ruins of great civilizations past, you play as Rei, a Voidrunner determined to stop at nothing to save her planet from falling prey to the Ultravoid's path of eternal hunger."

The game's official description continues: "Fight through mobs of grotesque creatures, grind rails with sheer delight, grapple to wild heights, take down enormous bosses, and surf the ashen clouds of shattered, bygone worlds swallowed by the void. In this highly stylized action adventure unlike no other, will Rei persevere and make her way through the deadly encounters of this ravenous void in order to save her home? Will she learn the truth about these massive beasts that roam this strange land and uncover the mysteries of the Starseed and Echo? The answer to these questions, and more, awaits you in the Ultravoid."

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt as this is just a leak. There's little room for doubt, but unofficial is unofficial.