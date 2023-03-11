Nintendo Switch Online Leak Reveals Next Big Game Boy Advance Game

It looks like the next big Game Boy Advance game coming to Nintendo Switch Online has leaked, and if the leak is accurate, then Metroid fans are going to continue their streak of exictement. This week, Metroid Fusion was added to Nintendo Switch Online. A few weeks before this, Metroid Prime Remastered was released via Nintendo Switch. And now it looks like the trifecta is set to be complete with Metroid: Zero Mission being added to Switch Online.

Digging through the files of Nintendo Switch Online, dataminers unearthed that Nintendo accidentally left some "how to link with Metroid Fusion" screenshots from Metroid: Zero Mission in the update files. Could there be other explanations other than that this means Metroid: Zero Mission is coming to Nintendo Switch Online? Sure, but these possibilities are currently being ignored by many Nintendo fans.

For those that don't know, Metroid: Zero Mission is a 2004 Game Boy Advance game developed by Nintendo Research & Development 1 and published by Nintendo. The title of the game doesn't exactly relay this information, but it is actually a remake of the original Metroid, which was released all the way back in 1986 via the NES. To date, the remake has never been re-released, meaning it's been stranded on the Game Boy Advance for almost 20 years.

Once Nintendo revealed that Nintendo Switch Online was going to start adding Game Boy Advance games, Metroid: Zero Mission's addition became borderline inevitable. In other words, it won't be surprising to see it added, but Nintendo fans may be surprised to see it so soon, assuming this leak indicates it's coming soon, which it appears to do.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt as we are dealing with leaked information. Nintendo has yet to comment on this leak or officially announced Metroid: Zero Mission. This could very well change in the coming weeks or months, but it hasn't yet so keep that in mind before you get too excited to dive back into the classic.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt as we are dealing with leaked information. Nintendo has yet to comment on this leak or officially announced Metroid: Zero Mission. This could very well change in the coming weeks or months, but it hasn't yet so keep that in mind before you get too excited to dive back into the classic.