Nintendo Switch Getting Spiritual Successor to PS2 Classic This Summer

The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting a spiritual successor to a PS2 classic this summer. More so than potentially any other PlayStation console, the PS2 had a wide range of cult classics that weren’t lauded by critics but still managed to garner popularity. One of these games was FlatOut (a multi-platform game but played by most on the PS2), which isn’t coming to the Nintendo Switch, but Wreckfest, a spiritual successor is. According to publisher THQ Nordic and developer Bugbear Entertainment, the game — which is also said to be inspired by Destruction Derby and Street Rod — is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED on June 21, priced at $39.99, which is $10 more than it costs on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but the same price as the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

A racing game, Wreckfest debuted back in 2018, after a four-year stint in early access, via the PC and the PC only. A year later, it came to PS4 and Xbox One, and then two years later, in 2021, it came to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. And now it’s coming to Nintendo Switch.

It’s unclear how many copies the game has sold, but it’s understood to have been a success for both aforementioned parties. Meanwhile, critically, it did well at release, garnering a very solid 81 on Metacritic.

Below, you can read more about the game and check out a new trailer that accompanied the announcement:

“Wreckfest is a demolition derby-themed racing game with soft-body damage modeling, sophisticated driving dynamics, and in-depth vehicle upgrading, featuring both demolition derbies and more traditional track races,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “It’s all about fun, breakneck racing, and over-the-top crashes.”

