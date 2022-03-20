New PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch Soon

A recent PS4 and PS5 console exclusive is reportedly coming to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Nintendo and PlayStation are both well known for high-quality games you can only get on their respective consoles. Over the last few years, on PlayStation consoles, this has included the likes of God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Demon’s Souls, Bloodborne, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Persona 5, and Uncharted 4. There’s more, and some of these games eventually came to PC, but they are all either pure exclusives or at least console exclusives. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch has offered the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Metroid Dread, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Again, there’s more, and unlike some of the aforementioned PlayStation games, Nintendo exclusives don’t ever come to other platforms, including PC. And this brings us to today, with a PS4 and PS5 console exclusive migrating to the Nintendo Switch.

The PlayStation console exclusive in question doesn’t come from PlayStation itself, but it helped with promotion and helped bring the game to market, which is why said game launched as a PlayStation console exclusive. Whatever exclusivity was secured in this deal is clearly about to expire though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Taiwanese rating board has rated F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch for the Nintendo Switch. Why is this noteworthy? Well, because the game hasn’t been announced for Switch. Not only does this rating leak the existence of a Switch port, but it indicates it’s releasing soon, as games are not rated until they are nearing release.

For those that don’t know: F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch debuted back on September 7, 2021 via the PS4 and PS5 only. A month later on October 3, it came to PC. Over on Steam, the game boasts a “Very Positive” User Review Rating, with 90 percent of users across 4,374 reviews rating the game positively. Meanwhile, on Metacritic, it boasts a score of 80.

“After the animals of Torch City were defeated by the invading Robotic Legion in the Resistance War six years ago, former Resistance fighter Rayton the rabbit has kept a low profile,” reads an official blurb about the game. “The arrest of a friend meant he had no choice but to put on his giant metal fist and fight against those oppressing him. Little did he know that he would soon be caught up in a maelstrom of conspiracies involving the Legion, the Resistance, and the Rat Gang.”

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt, as none of this is confirmed, official information. That said, this should change soon, and when it does, we will let you know everything you need to know.

H/T, Gematsu.