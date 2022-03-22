Nintendo Switch Online Gives Subscribers New Mario Freebies

Nintendo Switch Online is giving subscribers even more Mario freebies this week. If you’re someone who is already subscribed to Switch Online, there’s a good chance that you’re already used to getting all kinds of extra goodies. Not only does the service allow you to play Switch games online with your friends, but it also gives users the ability to play a number of NES, Super NES, Nintendo 64, and Sega Genesis titles from yesteryear. Now, Nintendo’s service is coming in clutch again, especially for those looking to refresh their avatar.

Just a few weeks back, Nintendo started a new program that allowed Nintendo Switch Online owners to download various icons that they can then keep in perpetuity. This month’s theme for the icons has been associated with Super Mario Odyssey, which is Nintendo’s critically-acclaimed 2017 platformer. As of this week, a new slate of icons associated with the game have rolled out, this time associated with the Steam Gardens level from Super Mario Odyssey.

Even though these icons are technically free, there are some hoops that you’ll have to jump through in order to obtain them. For starters, you’ll have to visit the Nintendo Switch Online application on your Switch and proceed to the “Missions and Rewards” section of the service. Once you reach this point, you should see the icons in question that have been added to the platform. However, these icons will cost Platinum Points in order to buy them. Luckily, earning Platinum Points is very simple and only requires you to complete some of the aforementioned “Missions” that Nintendo Switch Online has available. More often than not, these Missions just require you to play certain games or complete other very simple tasks.

The best part about purchasing these Super Mario Odyssey icons is that even if your Switch Online membership lapses in the future, you’ll still be able to keep these avatars in your possession. So if you like any of these icons, be sure to snag them now before they disappear on April 4th.

Have you been picking up these icons for yourself through Nintendo Switch Online? And what are your thoughts on this new feature of the service in a general sense? Let me know either down in the comments or you can hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.