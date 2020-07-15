Nintendo Switch Online Adds New Free SNES and NES Games Today

✖

Nintendo Switch Online has added not one, not two, but three new and free SNES and NES games. More specifically, Nintendo has added one NES game and two SNES games. The NES addition is none other than The Immortal, an isometric, dark-fantasy action-adventure game that debuted back in 1990. Meanwhile, the first of the new SNES additions is Natsume Championship Wrestling, a wrestling game that debuted back in 1994. The second SNES addition -- and the most notable addition of the three -- is Donkey Kong Country, which also debuted in 1994, and is widely considered one of the SNES's greatest games.

All three games were announced for Nintendo Switch Online earlier this month, but only now have they been made available to download for free, exclusively via Nintendo Switch Online. And as long as you maintain an active subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, these games and many more classic NES and SNES are free to play whenever you want, as much as you want.

Below, you can read more about all three titles, courtesy of Nintendo:

The Immortal: "Grab your Wizard’s Pack and let your quest unfold as you explore the Labyrinth of Eternity. Delve into the dungeon’s depths to uncover the mysteries of the ancient ruins. Your teacher Mordamir awaits below!"

Donkey Kong Country: "Armed with chest-pounding muscle, mighty barrel rolls, and awesome vine-swinging skills, Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong set out to face their adversaries, K. Rool and his reptilian crew of Kremlings. Play solo, compete with a friend, or play cooperatively in over 100 levels filled with collectibles and hidden bonus levels."

Natsume Championship Wrestling: "Choose from 12 outrageous wrestlers and bring the pain! With a robust grappling system and over 50 moves to master, experience the most realistic wrestling action of the 16-bit era. Test your might against the AI, or up to two players can compete in exhibition, tag team, and round-robin matches."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.