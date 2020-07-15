Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Joker and Hero Amiibo Release Date Revealed

Nintendo has revealed that the upcoming amiibo for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighters Joker (Persona 5) and Hero (Dragon Quest series) will officially launch on October 2nd. The two new amiibo were announced as part of a recent presentation revealing ARMS character Min Min as the latest and greatest DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Director Masahiro Sakurai both announced and offered the first look at both amiibo at the time.

"The amiibo for Joker is now confirmed for release," Sakurai says about 32 minutes into the presentation, which you can watch above. "I think it's of great quality. It's supported by the transparent part. And these details! Nintendo sent me this sample version directly to my house! I'm glad I can admire this model at home. It's nice."

"The amiibo figure for Hero is also currently in development," he continues. "We plan to continue producing future amiibo for DLC fighters. However, we don't know how many of them will actually be produced."

Super #SmashBrosUltimate #amiibo for DLC fighters Joker and Hero will be available starting Oct. 2nd! pic.twitter.com/gQE1zJBZot — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 15, 2020

As noted above, both amiibo will release on October 2nd and will likely retail for $14.99 each. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. The recently revealed ARMS character, Min Min, is now available, and more DLC characters are still set to be revealed at some point. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo's latest and greatest fighting video game right here.

What do you think about how the Joker and Hero amiibo look? Are you excited to pick them up when they release? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.