Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle Deal With Pokemon Sword or Shield is Better Than Black Friday

If you’re hoping for a big Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal on the Nintendo Switch Lite, it looks like you are going to be disappointed. Nintendo’s official Black Friday offerings don’t include the Nintendo Switch Lite, and retailers have shied away from anything significant.

However, at the time of writing you can get a Nintendo Switch Lite in your choice of gray, yellow, or turquoise with a copy of Pokemon Sword for $229.99 here on eBay. That’s a savings of $30. The same deal with Pokemon Shield is available here. This is the best deal that we’ve seen on the Nintendo Switch Lite thus far, so take advantage of it while you can. There’s no telling how long it will last.

Note that most of the Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch games are already live. You can find additional deals on games and accessories at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and GameStop now.

