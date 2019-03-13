Nintendo Switch Mario Day Bundle Sweetened With a Bonus Controller

Nintendo’s Mario Day (aka Mar10 Day) promotion is still rolling if you’re in the market for a Nintendo Switch. In fact, it just got a little better.

The standard bundle includes a Nintendo Switch console and your choice of Super Mario Party, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $330 (a savings of $30). However, Walmart has sweetened the deal with a Super Mario pin set that includes one random pin per pack (with a 1:48 chance to get a gold Mario) and a wired third-party controller that’s a far cry from Nintendo’s Pro version – but you can’t argue with free. The Walmart bundle is available to order here with free 2-day shipping (total savings: $53.87), but keep in mind that a $299 Nintendo Switch bundle is also available with a $35 eShop credit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given all of the extras that Walmart has tossed into their Mario Day bundle, it offers a better overall deal when compared to the eShop bundle at this point. The only reason to go with the latter would be if you have no interest in any of the five Mario games.

On a related note, you can also get the official Nintendo Switch dock set for $64.99 at Walmart with free 2-day shipping . That price is 28% off list and only a few bucks shy of an all-time low. Adding an extra dock is well worth it if you have multiple TVs in the house and/or travel a lot.

Finally, you can get the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $56.99 (19% off) at Walmart with free shipping. This deal is even cheaper than the price tag of $59.99 that we saw around Black Friday, and it’s not far off an all-time low.

Features of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller include excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours). Needless to say, if you’ve been playing games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch and wondered how much better the experience would be with the Pro Controller, now would be a good time to find out.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.