Two Popular Horror Games Stealth-Release on Nintendo Switch

Today, developer Frictional Games stealth-released not one, but two popular horror games onto Nintendo Switch: Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs. The games are now available on the hybrid Nintendo console, alongside the expansion of Amnesia: The Dark Descent, dubbed Amnesia: Justine. Unfortunately, if you were looking to cop any of these experiences by themselves, you can’t, not on Nintendo Switch at least. They are only available via the Amnesia: Collection, which costs $30, the same price point it’s offered at on other storefronts.

To accompany the stealth-release, developer Frictional Games has also released a new trailer, which is as strange as the games it markets. As for Frictional Games’ other popular horror game, Soma, there’s no word of a Nintendo Switch port. However, hopefully this will change with time. It’s one of the best horror games of this generation, and I’d love an excuse to experience it again.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent: “Amnesia: The Dark Descent puts you in the shoes of Daniel as he wakes up in a desolate castle, barely remembering anything about his past. Exploring the eerie pathways, you must also take part of Daniel’s troubled memories. The horror does not only come from the outside, but from the inside as well. A disturbing odyssey into the dark corners of the human mind awaits. A sound of dragging feet? Or is your mind playing tricks on you?”

Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs: “The year is 1899, Wealthy industrialist Oswald Mandus awakes in his bed, wracked with fever and haunted by dreams of a dark and hellish engine. Tortured by visions of a disastrous expedition to Mexico, broken on the failing dreams of an industrial utopia, wracked with guilt and tropical disease, he wakes into a nightmare. The house is silent, the ground beneath him shaking at the will of some infernal machine: all he knows is that his children are in grave peril, and it is up to him to save them.”

