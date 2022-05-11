Nintendo Switch Console Exclusive Stealth Released

✖

A Switch console exclusive has been stealth released via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. A new Nintendo Direct happened today dedicated to indie games coming to the Nintendo eShop. Most of these games were given vague release windows for later in the year, but two actually were stealth released today, including one that is now a console exclusive for the Switch, where it runs at $14.99.

The first of the two stealth releases, the aforementioned console exclusive, is Mini Motorways, a game previously only available via PC and Apple Arcade. After releasing the game on the latter in 2019 and the former in 2021, Dinosaur Polo Club has brought the game to Nintendo Switch. On PC, the game boasts a very impressive 87 on Metacritic. On mobile phones, it has an 80 on Metacritic.

"Have you ever been stuck in traffic and wished you could do something to fix it? In Mini Motorways, the city's traffic problems are in your hands," reads an official pitch of the game. " From the makers of Mini Metro, Mini Motorways is a game about drawing the roads that drive a growing city. Build a road network, one road at a time, to create a bustling metropolis. Redesign your city to keep the traffic flowing, and carefully manage upgrades to meet the changing demands. How long can you keep the cities of the world moving?"

The other stealth release is Soundfall, which wasn't just stealth released for Nintendo Switch, but PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as well. Because the game was just released by publisher Noodlecake and developer Drastic Games, it has no Metacritic insight. What we do know is that it is a bit pricier, coming in at $29.99.

"Soundfall is a dungeon crawler that combines looter-shooter action with rhythm-based gameplay.," reads an official blurb about the game. "Venture out solo or with up to four friends locally or online. Collect loot and time your actions to the beat to become all-powerful. Robust Campaign Mode, Free Play over 100 songs, or import your own music."

For more Nintendo Switch coverage -- including not just all of the latest news, but all of the latest rumors, leaks, speculation, and even deals -- click here. In recent and related news, while Switch owners got a couple of stealth releases today, they got a stealth delay earlier this week.