Nintendo Switch Sale Makes Popular 2022 Game Only $1.99

A popular Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game that was released last year on April 12 is currently only $1.99 on the Nintendo eShop. Normally, the game in question costs $14.99, so this represents a savings of 86 percent and it's also the cheapest the game has ever been on the Nintendo eShop. That said, the deal is only available for a limited time. More specifically, the deal is set to expire on May 4. Until then though, you can buy Don't Starve Together for the price of a pack of gum.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Don't Starve Together first debuted in 2016, but didn't come to Nintendo Switch consoles until 2022. A survival game from Klei Entertainment, it's actually a standalone multiplayer expansion of 2013'S Don't Starve that was turned into a complete game.

On Steam, the game has amassed a massive number of user reviews. More specifically, 259,869 user reviews. 96 percent of these reviews are positive, giving the game an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating. This is the highest rating a game can earn on Steam, and a very rare one at that, as it requires 95 percent or more user reviews to be positive. What makes Don't Starve Together's 96-percent rating all the more impressive is that it's across a huge number of user reviews. You may have never heard of the game, but it's attracted millions of players since its release across PC and Nintendo Switch.

"Fight, Farm, Build and Explore Together in the standalone multiplayer expansion to the uncompromising wilderness survival game, Don't Starve," reads an official pitch of the game. "Enter a strange and unexplored world full of odd creatures, hidden dangers, and ancient secrets. Gather resources to craft items and build structures that match your survival style. Play your way as you unravel the mysteries of "'he Constant'. Cooperate with your friends in a private game, or find new friends online. Work with other players to survive the harsh environment, or strike out on your own. Do whatever it takes, but most importantly, Don't Starve."

On Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, the game requires 4.2 GB of space. In return, you get a game that supports all three modes of play and that supports the following language options: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, and Traditional Chinese.