Popular Nintendo DS RPG Returning With New Release

A popular Nintendo DS RPG is returning this summer with a new release on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC. The game comes the way of Dotemu, a French developer best known for working with older games and series. Some of its recent releases include Streets of Rage 4, Windjammers 2, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. This time it's working with Capybara Games to re-release a "definitive edition" of Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes, a 2009 game from Capybara Games that when it first launched was a Nintendo DS exclusive.

When the game was originally released back in 2009, it released to an 86 on Metacritic, a very respectable score, especially on Nintendo DS in 2009. It wasn't one of the highest-rated games of its year, but it wasn't far off and it certainly had its fans who are excited to see it returning.

"Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes is a unique mix of puzzle, strategy and RPG," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Plan your every move and combine your attacks to defeat your enemies in matching puzzle inspired battle scenarios, upgrade your heroes and creatures to unleash increasingly devastating attacks onto your opponents, and let the strategic thinker in you lead your troops to victory."

As for what's new, this "definitive edition" includes all the downloadable content released for the game, refreshed character potraits, quality-of-life improvements, and an expand, reworked, and re-balanced online mode.

Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition is set to release worldwide sometime this summer via Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4. There's currently no word of the game coming to PS5 or Xbox consoles, however, it will be playable on the former via backward compatibility. It's unclear how much it will cost when it releases.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo -- including everything between Nintendo's past and its present with Nintendo Switch -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you remember this Nintendo DS RPG? Will you be checking it out this summer?