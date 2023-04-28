A new Nintendo job listing could be huge news for Switch Online subscribers. With rumors and leaks of a Nintendo Switch successor circulating, some are wondering what will be the future of Switch Online. If the console is more akin to a Nintendo Switch 2 or a Switch Pro, like most rumors have suggested, then there's reason to think Switch Online will continue its drip feed of legacy Nintendo games rather than start all over again. However, if the next Nintendo console is vastly different, then the start over would be likely. That said, a new Nintendo job listing suggests the next Nintendo console could be more similar to the Switch than different and that Switch Online will continue its journey through time and Nintendo consoles rather than start back over at the NES.

The job listing is for, specifically, Nintendo European Research and Development, also known as NERD, an internal group that largely works on software-related things, including emulation. In the job listing, it's noted "the goal will be to aim for and go beyond state-of-the-art solutions in these fields, targeting current and next-generation Nintendo platforms." What is also mentioned is "cross-platform development."

The job listing, combined with the context, may very well be evidence that Nintendo is planning to continue and carry over its progress made with Nintendo Switch Online on Switch rather than start afresh and go back to the beginning of the drip-feed. You may ask why they would do the latter in the first place, but it's something they've done more than once at this point. In other words, there's plenty of precedence to suggest this could happen.

Obviously, it will be great news for Switch Online subscribers to carry over their NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, Game Boy, and N64 games to the next Nintendo console. Not only to maintain access to various classics, but to be closer to getting to Game Cube and other Nintendo platforms that have not been reached yet. That said, this job listing does not confirm anything. It seems to hint that the Switch and the next Nintendo console will be compatible in a major way, and that Switch Online will continue its progress, but it does not confirm these things.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this job listing and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the article with said comment, salient or not. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of this job listing.