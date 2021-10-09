Nintendo Switch Online’s Next Big N64 Game Possibly Leaked

According to a well-known Nintendo leaker, Nintendo Switch Online will add one of N64’s best games before the end of the year. Nintendo has yet to reveal when Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack will release or how much it will cost. We know it’s coming sometime later this month, and we know of the N64 and SEGA Genesis games coming as part of the first lineup of “free” games. And that’s all we know.

One game not included in the first wave of N64 games is Rare’s Perfect Dark. Rare’s other N64 hit, Banjo-Kazooie, will be amongst the first N64 games added to Nintendo Switch Online, but Perfect Dark won’t be. Inevitably, this will change. Before the announcement of Banjo-Kazooie, there would be room to doubt the addition of Perfect Dark due to the fact that Xbox now owns the IP and is actually in the process of reviving it as an Xbox console exclusive. However, once Nintendo surprised fans with the inclusion of Banjo-Kazooie, it removed all of this doubt. The question was no longer if, but when Perfect Dark would be added.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To this end, industry insider and leaker Nick Backer recently claimed that not only is Perfect Dark coming to Nintendo Switch Online, but that it’s coming before the end of the year. Is this true? Who knows. The source in question has proven reliable and reputable on several occasions, but he’s also been off the mark on occasion. Perfect Dark coming to the subscription service is a safe bet, but by the end of the year is far from a safe prediction. Nintendo Switch Online adds several new games a month, but with only November and December left before the new year rolls in, opportunity for Joanna Dark to sneak her way into the Nintendo Switch Online library is limited.

For those that don’t know: Perfect Dark was developed by Rare as an N64 exclusive. It hit in 2000, earning a 97 on Metacritic in the process making it one of the highest-rated games of all time.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here information of the unofficial variety, but even if it’s wholly accurate, it’s also subject to change.