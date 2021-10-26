Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Unhappy Over Missing N64 Feature

The Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack is out, which means the first batch of N64 games have been added to Nintendo Switch Online. That said, while you’d expect subscribers on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch diving into classics like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time to be nothing but buzzing, this isn’t how it’s played out, due to a variety of reasons, including issues relating to the controls of these N64 games.

As you may know, Nintendo Switch users can buy the N64 controller for the purpose of playing these games, and it seems Nintendo has put in minimal effort into the alternatives, perhaps to push subscribers towards copping the piece of hardware. As it’s been pointed out over on Twitter, there is no way to customize controls. This in itself is a problem, but it’s worsened by the fact Nintendo has maintained the same button layout. In other words, there are some serious control issues with the new N64 games.

“Nintendo gonna Nintendo apparently. Not only do they not allow you to customize the controls, but they don’t even maintain the same button layout ensuring some real control issues with N64 games,” revealed Spooky Sophia over on Twitter. “Like c’mon Nintendo this is some amateur level bullshit. I’ve seen Steam Controller configurations that get this more right than you have. Any game developer worth their salt can figure this out. And you charged us EXTRA for this? C’mon.

Of course, the lack of button mapping and button layout issues will vary game from game, but so far it’s been a big point of backlash with Nintendo, with many suggesting it’s a deal-breaker.

“I’m begging everyone who has the power to do so when working in games, please put a priority on button remapping or alternate input setups,” wrote Dom. “Controls are quite literally how people interact with a game. If that doesn’t feel good and there aren’t options, it’s a deal-breaker.”

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn’t addressed any of this backlash. We don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo, click here.