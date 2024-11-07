Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Mario Release for Subscribers

Nintendo Switch Online has a new Mario release for users of the Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED subscription service. And unlike some Nintendo Switch Online offers, this new one is not locked behind the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription. That said, it is only available for a limited time, and when the offer expires, it will probably never be offered again.

Those without a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, but interested in the offer, can always grab a seven-day free trial or subscribe for a month for $3.99. Meanwhile, a three month subscription runs at $7.99 is also available, as well as a yearly subscription that runs at $19.99. There is also a family option for $34.99.

The primary reason to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber is to play online games with no restrictions. The secondary reason is to access its retro games library, complete with NES, SNES, Game Boy, and N64 games. These are the pillars of Nintendo Switch Online, but there is more to the subscription service than this.

For example, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers are also treated to exclusive profile icons, with new waves releasing every week. This week, there is Mario & Luigi: Brothership icons to celebrate the release of Mario & Luigi: Brothership, which is out today on Nintendo Switch.

This if the first of five waves of Mario & Luigi: Brothership icons, with the series running until December 4, refreshing weekly. Meanwhile, as always, these icons cost 5-10 Platinum Points each to redeem. Once redeemed though, they are yours to keep and will be retained if there is no active Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

This first wave — featuring the game’s prominent characters such as Mario, Luigi, and Peach — is available until November 13. What icons will featured in additional waves, remains to be seen. The first wave of icons though can be seen below.

Once gone, it is rare for Nintendo to re-release Nintendo Switch Online icons. It does happen, so but it does not happen often. Further, when it does happen there is usually a large gap of time between the two releases.

