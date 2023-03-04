Nintendo Switch Exclusive Drops to $1.99 in First Ever Sale

zelda

Nintendo Switch games routinely go on sale in the Nintendo eShop, and while some deals are better than others, one deal that's popped up recently is quite a strange one compared to other offers. There's a Nintendo Switch exclusive in the eShop called "Waku Waku Sweets which is a cooking simulator that's been out for the console since November 2018, and during all that time, it's never once gone on sale in the Nintendo eShop itself. But now, for whatever reason, it's gotten a massive sale out of nowhere and has been dropped from the full price of $39.99 down to just $1.99.

Needless to say, this is the lowest price the game's ever dropped to since it's been untouched in the eShop for so long. There's no telling what prompted the game's creators to drop it to just $2 out of nowhere after that price has held steady for years, but if you're in the market for a new cooking game, a $2 barrier of entry is about as low as it's going to go for this game.

Developed by Sonic Powered (not associated with the Sonic the Hedgehog games), Waku Waku Sweets has drawn comparisons to other games in a similar genre on the Nintendo Switch like the Cooking Mama series. It's not quite as refined as that particular series, some accounts of the game have suggested, but again, $2 is just $2.

"In Waku Waku Sweets, players can roll, mix, and bake their way to becoming a master pastry chef with over 100 different recipes featuring tasty treats from around the world," a preview of the game explained. "Using the Joy-Con controllers, players can sharpen their skills using realistic motions that have been designed to mimic real-life recipes, like sifting, pouring, baking, and frosting."

The deal on Waku Waku Sweets is going to be around until March 22nd, so the big 95% discount isn't going anywhere anytime soon. It'll of course be cycled out by new deals in the future since the eShop is never short of those, and as always, we'll keep you apprised of these kinds of big sales and other freebies as they're available.