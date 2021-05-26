Nintendo Switch Online Update Adds New Free SNES and NES Games to Download

✖

A new Nintendo Switch Online update is live on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite with five new free SNES and NES games. For the month, those subscribed to Switch Online are being treated to four SNES games and a single NES game. The split between SNES and NES games may seem lopsided -- it is -- but it's been like this for months as Nintendo is slowly but surely running out of NES games to add, at least of the compelling variety.

As always, these free games are only available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, who pay $20 a year to not only get unlimited access to a vast and growing library of NES and SNES games, but the ability to play non-free-to-play multiplayer games.

Below, you can read more about each new free game, courtesy of Nintendo and official overviews of each title:

SNES GAMES:

Caveman Ninja (also known as Joe & Mac): "Can cave-dudes Joe and Mac rescue the lost cave-dudettes? In this action game from 1991, life was pretty cool for Joe and Mac until a bunch of Neanderthal nerds crashed their village. The dudes will have to leap to the rescue and jump, dash and use roll attacks to get past the stone-age obstacles in their way. Just make sure to pick the best weapon for the situation, and the boys are sure to make it through!"

Super Baseball Simulator 1.000: "Get ready for high-intensity, superhuman baseball spectacles! Use Ultra Plays like Phantom Ball, which will make the ball vanish mid-pitch, or Meteor Hit, which will knock out fielders who make contact with the ball before it bounces. With multiplayer options, a grand total of 18 baseball teams, and the ability to create your own original team, this is the wacky baseball simulation dreams are made of!"

Spanky’s Quest: "Spanky was on his way to a picnic when the witch Morticia began dropping bricks from the sky. Trapped, with six towers now built across the land, Spanky must clear each before the witch’s evil pet crow catches him. He’ll have to use his magic ball to stun enemies, bounce it off his head to power it up and pop it to attack – and try on some hats along the way."

Magical Drop 2: "This puzzle game launched on the Super Famicom system in 1996, but it never saw an English release. But even if you’ve never played, the rules are simple to learn. Catch and throw the drops that descend from overhead. Create vertical lines of three drops of the same color to clear all the connected drops. Enjoy four playable modes, including a mode that assigns you a rank when the game ends, as well as a story mode with 10 characters to play!"

NES GAMES:

Ninja JaJaMaru-kun: "Take on the role of a ninja and rescue the captured Princess Sakura in this action-packed game, originally released only in Japan. JaJaMaru must use his throwing stars to defeat lurking monsters. Keep an eye out for the ultimate power-up – a ride on Gamapa-kun, the giant frog!"

