Nintendo Switch Online Just Added 7 Classic Games at Once

Nintendo just added seven new games to Switch Online at a single time that subscribers can now play. Generally speaking, Nintendo tends to only bring a handful of games to Switch Online at a time, as this process of slowly rolling new titles out keeps subscribers, well, subscribed. This week, though, Nintendo has bucked this trend by adding far more games than normal as it begins to offer classics from a new platform.

As of this week, Virtual Boy games have finally joined the catalog of games that are accessible through Nintendo Switch Online. The much-maligned Virtual Boy was released by Nintendo in 1995 and quickly became a failure for the company. Despite this, there were a handful of games synonymous with the hardware that have remained sought after in the decades since the hardware’s demise. Now, Nintendo has brought seven of these games to Switch Online, with plans to add more throughout 2026.

Here’s the full lineup of new games now available on Nintendo Switch Online:

Teleroboxer

Galactic Pinball

Red Alarm

Golf

Virtual Boy Wario Land

3D Tetris

The Mansion of Innsmouth

Nintendo Switch Online Could Close Out February Very Strong

While these Virtual Boy additions to Nintendo Switch Online are already great in their own right, we could be getting some even bigger titles next week. Nintendo previously announced that it would be bringing Pokemon Colosseum and Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness to Switch Online, but it hasn’t yet revealed when either game will become available. With “Pokemon Day” taking place next week on February 27th, there’s a good chance that one or both of these games could drop on the same day to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the monster-catching series.

The potential for Pokemon Colosseum and/or Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness to roll out next week is even more feasible when taking into consideration that we still haven’t received a new GameCube game for Switch Online in February. Since introducing this tier, Nintendo has added a new GameCube title on a monthly basis to its subscription platform. As such, there’s a virtual guarantee that we’ll be getting another Switch Online game for the GameCube catalog soon, but what it will ultimately be is still a mystery for now.

