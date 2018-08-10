Nintendo Switch Online Launch Window Revealed

Many Nintendo Switch players have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the online service as a way to expand the playable horizons even more for the hybrid console. We knew that the Nintendo Switch Online program would be coming this Summer, but now we have it narrowed down even more for next month.

The Nintendo Switch Online service is expected to arrive on platforms during the second half of September. Nintendo also revealed that the membership will allow players to harness the online power of games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, Arms, and Splatoon 2. There will also be retro love as well for members, including the original NES version of The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario Bros. 3, and more.

Additionally, Save Data Cloud backup will now be implemented, giving players the option to send and receive game data at the drop of a hat which provides peace of mind should a player lose or damage their system. The smartphone app will also aid with this while also providing a boost to the Nintendo Switch Online features and special discounts on games.

The Nintendo Switch Online service isn’t free. For an individual player, this feature will fun about 4 bucks a month, though a three month and twelve month option is also available. There are also family memberships to consider for up to eight members, which will run 35 dollars a year. The individual plan for a year is set at 20 dollars.

With games like Fortnite and Warframe on the Switch, with the latter coming at a later date, the Online service is something that could be a huge asset for Nintendo Switch players. It runs similarly to that of the Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus programs, even EA’s Origins has a similar option for the PC platform. It’s not uncommon and does unlock the full potential for a platform. Given that the Switch is also highly portable, it seems like Online play would be a wise investment for hardcore players.

What do you think about Nintendo Switch Online and what it will bring to the gaming console? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below!