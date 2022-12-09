Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Have a New Free N64 Surprise

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have a new and free N64 surprise waiting for them, or at least Expansion Pack subscribers do. As you may know, only subscribers to the premium tier of Nintendo Switch Online receive access to the subscription service's library of N64 games. Likewise, only Expansion Pack subscribers receive free player icons every week. And it's the latter that subscribers have received today, and to the surprise of many, the icons are N64-themed.

More specifically, eight new icons have been released. Two of these icons are specific to the console and its iconic controller. Then there are two icons dedicated to F-Zero X, two dedicated to Yoshi Story, and two dedicated to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. All of these icons can be redeemed with Platinum Points, but you need to be an Expansion Pack owner. Further, they are only available for a week. Once redeemed, they are yours to keep, but you only have a week to redeem them because next week they will be replaced with a new batch of icons, which could be game-specific, console-specific, series-specific, or a variety of other themes.

As you may know, Nintendo has been giving Expansion Pack subscribers new player icons to choose from in addition to the collection every Switch owner has access to during this entire year, but only a few times have they involved N64 games, partially because the console's library of games only became accessible to Expansion Pack owners fairly recently.

Below, you can check out how these icons look, courtesy of Twitter user Lion_019:

Set 2 of N64 icons and the featured games are The Legend of Zelda, Yoshi's Story and F-Zero X #MissionsAndRewards #NintendoSwitchOnline_AU #NintendoSwitchOnline #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/WS7f0fWsSQ — Lion 🦁 (@Lion_019) December 7, 2022

