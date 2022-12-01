Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals One of Its Biggest Ports Yet

A new leak has revealed one of the biggest Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED ports yet. If you live in Europe, you'll know PEGI rates games for release for the continent. In other words, it's the organization responsible for giving games various age ratings. And quite often its ratings leak games and ports before they are announced. The latest example involves Borderlands 3, which has been rated for Nintendo Switch, a platform it hasn't been announced for.

This rating not only confirms the existence of the port, but seemingly reveals that it'd on the horizon as games and ports don't go through the rating process with PEGI until they are nearing release. Sometimes rating boards in other parts of the world, like Brazil or Korea, get their hands on games very early, but this is rarely the case with PEGI.

Now, whether the port will be announced and released soon is uncertain, but this rating at least confirms it's close to being finished. Gearbox could end up sitting on the port for a while. This does happen, but it's uncommon. Speaking of Gearbox, it's not commented on this leak in any capacity.

Developed by Gearbox and published by 2K, Borderlands 3 was released on September 13, 2019, garnering Metacritic scores ranging from 78 to 82, depending on the platform. It's sold over 15 million copies to date, making it one of the best-selling games of its year.

"The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure," reads an official blurb about the game. "Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters – the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy."

An official description continues: "Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy's ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down."

As always, we will be sure to update this story as it evolves. In the meantime, be sure to check out our review of the game to find out if it's worth checking out when it comes to Switch.

"Borderlands 3 is, in many ways, a lot. From the start of the game to the point where you've spent full days playing, that statement remains true," reads the opening of our review of the game. "There are a lot of guns, there are a lot of ways to get distracted, there are a lot of jokes, and there are a lot of moments that feel like they're just strung together by various people yelling at you. Underneath this avalanche of absolutely everything is a shining spectacle of a looter shooter, a culmination of rewarding and challenging features chained together by a so-so story."