Nintendo Shuts Down RPG Making it 100% Unplayable

Nintendo has shut down the services of one of its RPGs, making it 100 percent unplayable. Typically, when Nintendo publishes a game it's for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. However, it does release a few mobile games here and there. So far, it hasn't had a ton of success with the platform, but it does have a few success stories here and there. This game is obviously not one of these examples though. If you're wondering why Dragalia Lost is no longer playable it's because the game has been shut down completely.

Back in August, Nintendo relayed word that it was shutting down the game on November 30 after previously delaying its shut down. Fast-forward and now that date has come and passed and just like it said it would it has shut down the game's services, making it completely unplayable in the process. You can boot the game up, but you won't be able to play it.

"We would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has played the game since service began," said Nintendo at the time. "If you start up the Dragalia Lost game after the game's service has ended, an end-of-service notification will be displayed and you will not be able to play the game."

Why it's been shut down, we don't know. Nintendo doesn't say, but it was presumably was costing more to keep it running than it was bringing in. Initially released in September 2018 by Cygames, the game garnered mixed reviews and grossed roughly $100 million in its first year. Over time, despite crossovers with the likes of Mega Man, Persona, Monster Hunter, and Fire Emblem, it lost steam which leads us to today with it forever lost to history.

