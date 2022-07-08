Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With N64 Pokemon Game

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have been surprised with a new free N64 game, and this time it's a Pokemon game. Unfortunately, because it's an N64 game, it's limited to Expansion Pack subscribers, aka subscribers who pay for the premium version of Switch Online in order to have access to the library of free N64 and Sega Genesis games it comes with. If you're one of these fancy Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with the Expansion Pack, you can look forward to playing Pokemon Puzzle League on July 15.

Developed by Nintendo Software Technology, Pokemon Puzzle League debuted back in 2000, at least in North America. The game didn't come to Europe until the following year though. An N64 exclusive, the puzzle game garnered a Metacritic score of 81 when it was released. Eight years later, in 2008, it came to the Wii Virtual Console on May 5. Now, it's coming to Nintendo Switch Online.

"Welcome to Pokemon Puzzle League! Being selected to participate in the Official Puzzle League Tournament is one of the greatest honors a Pokemon Trainer can earn," reads an official description of the game from Nintendo. "In this brand new type of Pokemon battle, you'll have to use your strongest Pokemon to compete against the very best Trainers in Puzzle League Village. To succeed in Pokemon Puzzle League, your fingers have to be fast and your brain has to work even faster. True Pokemon Puzzle Masters will discover many ways to play the game, but the basic idea is to destroy puzzle pieces by matching up three or more blocks of the same color. The more puzzle pieces you eliminate at the same time, the more points you'll score. If you're battling another Trainer, you can send powerful attacks to their puzzle board by completing big Combos and Skill Chains. If you can't clear your stack of puzzle pieces before they reach the top of the screen, you're doomed. You'll discover many challenges as you travel through Puzzle League Village, from the exciting 3D Puzzle Mode to the brain bruising exercises at Pokemon Puzzle University. The best way to experience Pokemon Puzzle League is to bring a friend along on your adventure. Heated two-player Pokemon battles are so intense and action-packed that you just might forget to breathe! Are you ready for this new type of Pokemon Battle?"

For more coverage on Nintendo Switch -- and Nintendo Switch Online specifically -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, let me know over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_. What N64 game do you want to see added to Switch Online next?