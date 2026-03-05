Nintendo Switch Online Members Have New Limited-Time Rewards to Claim

Being a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber comes with quite a few perks. It unlocks the ability to play multiplayer games online and gives you access to a few of the NSO Classics Library collections. Having Nintendo Switch Online also gives you access to Platinum Points, which you can redeem for various virtual rewards. Most often, these rewards let you customize your online Nintendo profile in a variety of ways with icons, backgrounds, and more. And in celebration of what may turn out to be the game of the year, Nintendo is releasing more limited-time rewards for NSO members.

On March 4th, just ahead of the March 5th release of Pokemon Pokopia, Nintendo revealed a series of new limited-time custom icons. These icons feature characters from Pokemon Pokopia and will release in 4 waves throughout the rest of the month. The first wave of Custom Icons is available now, with several characters, backgrounds, and frames to choose from. Here’s how to get the custom icons and when each wave will arrive on Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch Online Adds New Limited-Time Pokemon Pokopia Icons

The first wave of Pokemon Pokopia custom icon rewards for Nintendo Switch Online members is available now. You can check them out by going to the Nintendo Switch Online icon from the home page, then heading to “Missions & Rewards.”

The set includes 10 different characters, 7 backgrounds, and 5 different frames to choose from. And yes, they include some of the adorable new Pokemon variants that are brand-new in Pokopia. This first set will be available until March 11th at 5:59 PM PDT / 8:59 PM EDT. After that time, the rewards will be replaced by the next wave of options.

For this first batch, we’re starting off strong. For 10 Platinum Points, you can choose from the following character options:

Female Human Ditto

Male Human Ditto

Professor Tangrowth

Normal Blob Ditto

Pikachu

Peakychu

Ditto Flying with Drifloon

Ditto as Dragonite

Smearguru

Bulbasaur

PokeDex

Along with these characters, you can choose from a few different backgrounds themed after Pokopia. These cost 5 Platinum Points each. Also available for 5 Platinum Points each are a series of Pokopia-themed frames. Some of them will require you to hit certain in-game moments before they’ll be available to purchase, such as meeting sepcific Pokemon.

There will be 3 more waves with new characters, backgrounds, and frames to choose from. The new sets of custom icon components will be released weekly on Wednesdays, with new items dropping on March 11th, March 18th, and March 25th. The teaser image shared by Nintendo suggests we’ll get some more variations of certain characters, as well as new additions like Mosslax. Once you unlock and buy the profile icon components, you can create a new custom icon to display on your Nintendo profile so everyone knows you’re playing Pokopia.

