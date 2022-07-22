New Free Nintendo Switch Online Games Come With a Huge Surprise

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have new free SNES and NES games, or, more specifically, two new SNES games and one new NES game. Because these aren't Sega Genesis games nor N64 games, these new freebies don't require the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription service, aka the more expensive tier of the subscription service. All you need to download and enjoy the three new games is a basic ol' Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

As for the three games, they are the following titles: Fighter's History, Kirby's Avalanche, and Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia. The former two are the aforementioned SNES games while the latter is the aforementioned NES game. The first of these games, Fighter's History, was developed and published by Data East, who first released the game in 1993 via arcade, with the NES version not coming until two years later in 1995. The second of these three games, Kirby's Avalanche, debuted in 1995 via HAL Laboratory, Compile, and Banpresto, with Nintendo acting as publisher. The third and final game, Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia came out in 1986 via T&E Soft and Toshiba EMI, the former being the developer and the latter being the publisher. As you may know, this game was never released in the west before, so its inclusion is quite surprising as it's now playable worldwide for the first time.

As you would expect, Nintendo has released a new video highlighting the three games. The video comes courtesy of the official Nintendo of America Twitter page. Meanwhile, if you watch the video on the Nintendo Japan account, you'll notice it's a bit different, and that's because in Japan subscribers are getting Kirby's Super Star Stacker rather than Kirby's Avalanche.

Three classic #SuperNES and #NES titles are now live for #NintendoSwitchOnline members!



Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

☑️ Kirby's Avalanche

☑️ Fighter’s History



NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

☑️ DAIVA STORY 6 IMPERIAL OF NIRSARTIA pic.twitter.com/tJt2DiKx0t — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 22, 2022

