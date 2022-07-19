Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Release Date Potentially Leaked

It looks like the new release date for Nintendo's Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has seemingly been unveiled. Earlier this year, Nintendo announced that it would indefinitely be delaying its new Switch remake of the classic Advance Wars games, seemingly out of respect for the ongoing war in Ukraine. And while we haven't heard anything else about the status of the title since then, it seems like we now know when it could be launching.

Spotted via a Danish retail website recently, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was found to be listed with a new release date of February 23, 2023. Although it's not currently known if this date is accurate, if this is indeed the game's new arrival date, it would mean that the title has been delayed by nearly a full year from Nintendo. Originally, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was slated to come to Nintendo Switch on April 8, 2022, before it received its indefinite delay.

Although it might seem baffling that Nintendo would push its new version of Advance Wars all the way into next year, this actually isn't the first time we've heard about such a move. GameXplain has also reported that a recent shipping update from a retailer has stated that their own pre-order of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp now wouldn't arrive until next February. Assuming that this is indeed accurate, it seems like the aforementioned date within this window could be accurate.

It's worth stressing that Nintendo hasn't said anything official about Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp in months, so take all of this information with a grain of salt for the time being. Still, if you were hoping to play this highly-anticipated Switch game before the end of 2022, it's starting to look like that's even more unlikely.

Do you think that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp won't end up landing on Switch until next year? And when do you think that Nintendo might opt to finally reveal more information about this game? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.