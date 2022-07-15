Bayonetta 3 Fans Divided Over NSFW Censorship

Bayonetta 3 is out later this year on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, and when it releases it will have a mode that makes the game a bit more safe for work. According to developer PlatinumGames, "the witch is back and sexier than ever." However, for those who prefer less sexy there's going to be a "revolutionary" mode called the "Naive Angel Mode," which tones down the amount of sexy in the game so you can play it in front of people who you may not be comfortable having a lot of sexy on the screen in front of.

As you would expect, some fans are thrilled by the prospect of the mode. This is great for anyone playing in front of children or getting some action in on handheld mode during work or on public transportation. What's better is it's an option. If you want all the sexy you can keep it off. Despite this, some aren't pleased or impressed with the addition.

"Catering to the few loudmouths who will never purchase a product, cause they get their enjoyment out of complaining and demanding censorship, rather than playing a game," reads one of the top replies to a tweet relaying word of the mode."While it is better than direct censorship, I still don't like that direction, Bayonetta is a rated M game, why care about what people think," adds another popular reply in agreement.

Thanks, PlatinumGames," reads a disagreeing take. "Now I can gleefully slaughter enemies using sexual torture devices in the living room without feeling awkward around my parents and young children!"

It remains to be seen just how much the mode will tone down the game, but it's clearly substantial enough that PlatinumGames felt like highlighting it.

Bayonetta 3 is set to release worldwide on October 28 via the Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. When it releases, it will cost $59.99.

"Bayonetta struts through multiple locations in an all-new, over-the-top climax action game," reads an official blurb about the game. "Sporting a wicked new ensemble and somehow familiar pigtails, the titular Umbra Witch must face a mysterious evil using her signature guns and time-slowing Witch Time ability. This time, invading manmade bioweapons called Homunculi find themselves in Bayonetta's crosshairs."