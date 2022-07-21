Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Reveals Surprising Primeape Evolution

According to a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak, the pair of new Pokemon games on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are giving Primeape a new, surprising evolution. Primeape is one of the series' most recognizable fighting Pokemon. This is partially because it's a Gen-1 Pokemon, but also because it had some prominent moments in the early anime. Meanwhile, it also is fairly unique in terms of design and personality. The bipedal, simian Pokemon evolves from Mankey at Level 28 and is known among fans for its spot on Ash's team and its anger.

The pig monkey Pokemon has yet to get its own evolution despite being around since the first generation. This could be partially because it's not actually a very effective squad member, however, this hasn't stopped other pokemon from getting new evolutions over the years. That said, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may finally be changing this.

According to a new leak, there's an evolution for the Pokemon in the game, and it's a fighting/ghost type, which could be a useful combination if the stats are right. The leak comes the way of Centro Leaks, who, unfortunately, doesn't divulge any additional information or any complementary media. There's not even word of what level this evolution happens.

As for the source in question, they've both proven reliable in the past but they've also been off the mark in the past as well. This is to say, take everything here with a grain of salt. So far, none of the implicated parties have commented on the leak, and considering much of the game has already leaked with no comment, we don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are set to release worldwide on November 18 via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on not just the pair of upcoming Switch games, but all things Pokemon in general, click here.

"The newest chapters in the Pokemon series, the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet games, are coming to the Nintendo Switch system later this year," reads an official blurb about the game. "As the main character, you can explore a wide-open world at your own pace, and can encounter the Legendary Pokemon Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Miraidon in Pokemon Violet. In these games, you'll be able to enjoy the iconic adventures of the Pokemon series, like battling against wild Pokemon and trying to catch them! Choose either Sprigatito, the Grass Cat Pokemon, Fuecoco, the Fire Croc Pokemon, or Quaxly, the Duckling Pokemon to be your first partner Pokemon before setting off on your journey through this new region."