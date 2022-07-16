New Nintendo Switch Game May Be Its Most NSFW Yet

A new Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game coming to the Nintendo eShop may be the console's most NSFW game yet. There was a time when Nintendo was very strict with what it allowed to release on its various hardware, largely to ensure it maintained its family-friendly image with consumers. For whatever reason, it's taken the complete opposite approach with the Nintendo Switch. In fact, it's become so loose with what can be released on the Nintendo eShop that games that have been censored or banned from other platforms have released on the console unscathed. And this brings us to today.

On August 4 -- priced at $27.99 -- a game called Massage Freaks will release from developer Qureate. According to an official description from the developer, it's "a rhythm game where you massage cuties." If that quick descriptor sounds like it's for a lewd game, it's because it is.

"A rhythm game where you massage cuties?! Play the rhythm game to work out the kinks in these beauties' bodies," reads an official description of the game. "This new take on rhythm games has you massage beautiful women in time to the music. The patrons of your massage parlor have not only sore bodies, but unique worries weighing on their hearts as well. Use your secret massage technique to clear all the stress out of their minds and bodies!"

If you want to see more of the game, you can do so via its official website. That said, and be warned, the image above is VERY tame compared to some of the images you will see on the game's website. As you would expect, the game's imminent Switch release has turned a few heads and raised a few questions, but so far Nintendo hasn't said a peep about the matter. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Nintendo coverage, click here.