Nintendo Switch Owners Are Experiencing Donkey Kong Country For the Very First Time
Nintendo Switch Online updated earlier today with one of the most beloved games of all-time: Donkey Kong Country. Released on the Super Nintendo back in 1994, the game delivered a platforming experience that helped push the console past the Sega Genesis in the console wars. While the game had a major impact on the video game industry, many gamers never had the chance to experience the title all those years ago. Fortunately, the Nintendo Switch release has changed all that, granting newcomers the perfect opportunity to revisit the title. For the most part, it seems to be a hit with a whole new generation of gamers!
A lot of people are experiencing it for the first time!
I’m playing Donkey Kong Country for the first time and WOW it’s so good— Paige (@espre82) July 15, 2020
Switch owners definitely seem excited.
Finally get to play Donkey Kong Country for the first time today! pic.twitter.com/8kR33TEnXE— Master JD (@Master_JDz) July 15, 2020
This isn't opinion. It's fact.
I just beat Donkey Kong Country for the first time and honestly I think this game series has the best music ever made. pic.twitter.com/uOR5gQIKLA— J (@Disanaled) July 15, 2020
That David Wise soundtrack is timeless.
bruh donkey kong country is really fun and the music is really good— eddie✨ (@xenorbits) July 15, 2020
They are in for a treat.
About to play Donkey Kong Country for the first time on SNES online! Never played much of the DKC other than 3 and the Wii one. Time to see why this series is so beloved! @Daley_Kong @WinkySteve pic.twitter.com/eN1IZv0z6T— Jinjo (@jinjo360) July 15, 2020
It's interesting to see how newcomers are reacting to the game.
Donkey Kong Country is pretty fun.— Matt-in-the-Hat ✝️🇺🇸 (@MattXnVHat) July 16, 2020
Indeed!
Donkey Kong Country controls so well!! Platforming perfection!— Andypants (@AndrewOnDubs) July 16, 2020
Of course, some are also realizing how stressful it can be...
Donkey Kong Country is taking years off my life. I am so stressed.— rock n roll sugar darling. (@veryfirstghost) July 16, 2020
