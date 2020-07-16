Nintendo Switch Owners Are Experiencing Donkey Kong Country For the Very First Time

Nintendo Switch Online updated earlier today with one of the most beloved games of all-time: Donkey Kong Country. Released on the Super Nintendo back in 1994, the game delivered a platforming experience that helped push the console past the Sega Genesis in the console wars. While the game had a major impact on the video game industry, many gamers never had the chance to experience the title all those years ago. Fortunately, the Nintendo Switch release has changed all that, granting newcomers the perfect opportunity to revisit the title. For the most part, it seems to be a hit with a whole new generation of gamers!

Are you playing Donkey Kong Country for the first time? Do you think the game lives up to the hype? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what Nintendo Switch fans are saying about Donkey Kong Country!