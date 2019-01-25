Nintendo Addresses Switch Price Cut and Successor Rumors

There has been a lot of talk in recent months about a possible new Nintendo console in the works as well as a potential price cut for their highly successful Nintendo Switch system. Now, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa is setting the record straight once and for all.

Thanks to a recently translated interview by Nintendo Everything, the President addressed both the price cut speculations and the successor rumors both head-on. After Furukawa mentioned that they “are not considering a successor” at this particular moment, he also put the discount rumors to rest as well. According to the Nintendo President, “It is an extremely ambitious, but worthwhile achievement,” Furukawa said. “So, we will maintain this goal. Nintendo Switch is our primary sales objective, and we are not considering a successor or a price cut at this time.”

The Nintendo Switch has seen incredible success since launch with more titles than ever before, surprise third-party support, and highly anticipated ports for the hybrid console. With the team focusing on expanding upon the Switch’s library, they are also highly concentrated on the mobile market as well – also with an impressive amount of success.

When discussing what it’s like in the very competitive waters of gaming, the President mentioned “Nintendo is a company in the entertainment industry and our mission is to give people a reason to smile,” Furukawa stated. “Since our business is linked to the ebb and flow of our times, we are requiring those who can adapt in a flexible manner. In the past, we have increased our internship programs and such to interest people in how we do things; we want to continue to spread Nintendo’s ways of thinking.”

