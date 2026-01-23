5 Legendary Pokémon Who Should Lead The Next Legends Game

The spin-off Pokémon Legends: Z-A offered fans of the iconic series a breath of fresh air, changing traditional mechanics and providing a unique setting outside of mainline Generations. The locations from Legends games drive their stories, introducing tales surrounding Legendary Pokémon that don’t get a lot of attention compared to box art creatures from other games. To capture player interest even more, the next Legends game could use fan-favorite Legendaries to inspire an exciting direction.

Arceus and Zygarde were prominent figures in their respective Pokémon: Legends titles, with other Legendary Pokémon like Darkrai having a role in Legends: Z-A‘s DLC too. Some Mythical Pokémon are only rumors in Pokémon games, only obtainable through limited time events that have been lost to time. By having a well-known Pokémon of great rarity take the spotlight, the setting and stories of new spin-offs can take shape.

5. Urshifu

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Urshifu is an odd Legendary Pokémon, shown for the first time in the Isle of Armor DLC for Pokémon Sword & Shield. While technically the box art Pokémon of that expansion, there is potential for Urshifu to have even more significance in a Legends game, mainly due to their martial arts theme. Urshifu is a Legendary with two different forms, Single Strike and Rapid Strike, to represent the different styles the Fighting-type knows. Single Strike Urshifu is a Fighting/Dark-type, while the Fighting/Water-type Rapid Strike Urshifu adds more to the Legendary compared to its peers.

A Legends-style game featuring Urshifu might focus on the learning of various fighting styles that change Pokémon types. The battle system of Legends: Arceus and Legends: Z-A both tried to change up the formula of the series, so another leap wouldn’t be too surprising. Agile and Strong Style combat from Legends: Arceus could already set the groundwork for this, with Tera types from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet also having pieces that could be expanded upon. The story could possibly focus on Pokémon training more, with a tournament taking center stage to craft a unique adventure.

4. Celebi

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Time travel has already been seen in Legends: Arceus, but at no part of that game did the Psychic/Grass-type Celebi get mentioned as a result. This Mythical Pokémon has been part of Pokémon lore since Gen 2’s Johto region, appearing famously in Celebi: The Voice of the Forest, the fourth movie inspired by the franchise. In this film, Celebi was a being capable of time travel, going between the past and future and influencing events in between them somewhat.

An inverse to Pokémon Legends: Arceus facilitated through Celebi would be fascinating, perhaps taking a player character to the distant future rather than the past. Similar to parts of the story in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky, perhaps players have to travel back and forth to various time periods, changing events with Celebi to prevent something cataclysmic. Unique Pokémon like the Paradox creatures from Scarlet and Violet could also make an appearance, with more variations in the same way that Legends: Z-A brought about more Mega Evolutions.

3. Keldeo

Image courtesy of Niantic

First introduced in Gen 5, Keldeo is another Mythical Pokémon that is often forgotten in exchange for the Swords of Justice trio from the Unova region — Cobalion, Terrakion, or Virizion. This Fighting/Water-type is the prime example of a Legendary that just never found a space in any Pokémon game, which is a shame considering its strong aesthetic. Keldeo has the appearance of a mystical unicorn, with the ability to use its horn to unleash a signature move after it transforms into its Resolute Form.

Keldeo invokes the same energy as a fantasy RPG boss or deity, similar to something you might see in Dragon Quest. A spin-off that really focuses on Pokémon’s fantasy roots might develop into a distinct experience, especially if you factor in the interesting lore surroudning Unova in the first place. Much like Pokémon Legends: Arceus explored the past of the Sinnoh region, Keldeo’s history as an adopted child of the Swords of Justice after a war between humans has a chance to dive into more mature themes for a standard Pokémon title.

2. Regigigas

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The Regis are Pokemon shrouded in mystery, with recent additions like Regieleki and Regidrago only further complicating the strange identity of each Golem. Regigigas is often considered the “king” of the Regis, who have existed in Pokémon games since Gen 3’s Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald. Introduced in Gen 4, Regigigas was a Pokémon you could only get by having all other Regis in your party from a game transfer, making him one of the most difficult pocket monsters to collect, Legendary or otherwise.

Expanding any part of Regigigas’ inclusion within a Legends title would be exciting for fans who have long wondered what role this Pokémon could have. Often depicted in movies and the Pokémon anime as a colossal force of nature, a story featuring Regigigas would likely carry the same weight of the giant Pokémon simply through its inclusion. Stories of ancient kingdoms and ruins could connect back to Pokémon‘s forays into underground exploration, making a spin-off that puts your Pokémon in a distinct environment compared to any mainline game.

1. Deoxys

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Deoxys is an iconic figure from Pokémon games, yet no game has put this space traveling enigma into the limelight. To this day, Deoxys is the only Pokémon confirmed to be a true “alien,” lending a sci-fi vibe to the Mythical creature that no other pocket monster has. A game that adds more context to Deoxys and its many forms has instant appeal, with the Psychic-type taking center stage for the first time beyond one-time events or postgame finales.

The many directions a Deoxys-centered Legends games might go are vast, almost as flexible as the Pokemon itself. There could be a story about new Pokémon from space similar to Deoxys, carrying similar forms to existing creatures much like Legends: Arceus introduced new regional forms. Alternatively, players might have the opportunity to venture into space, finding out where Deoxys came from. Much like Regigigas, the long-time existence of Deoxys since Gen 3 makes any type of story surrounding it a great hook for veteran players.

The shifting nature of Deoxys’ Attack, Defense, and Speed forms could also make it an interesting boss in a Legends game too, much like Mega Darkrai in Legends: Z-A‘s DLC. Regardless of what the next Legends game’s mechanics might be like, having an underrepresented Legendary lead that future title is sure to help players imagine a fun setting that does something different from what they’re used to.

What Legendary or Mythical Pokemon do you think should be the focus on the next Legends spin-off? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!