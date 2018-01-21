Mod Lets Your Phone Work With Nintendo Joy-Con Controllers

Creative mods are everywhere, and one of the latest makes it easier to multi-task while playing games on the Nintendo Switch. While most Joy-Con mods are just new skins or shells, this 3-D printed project by a student named Nathan Becker (who goes by the handle “Puglife” on Thingiverse) who wanted an easier way to interact with other players on chat while still staying engaged with online matches on his Nintendo Switch. Becker did the math, got to printing, and posted his results with ways for other eager Switch fans to use them.

Becker told htxt that he created the mod in Fusion360, and that the concept took about an hour to create. Actually printing it took a little bit longer, at about ten hours total. “This can be used for watching a stream while on a loading screen, having a game map open, accessing the Nintendo Switch Online App, and much more,” Becker explained on the project’s page. Becker says that he uses his phone to watch movies while waiting for loading screens or matches, and also notes that it makes using the Nintendo Switch app a whole lot easier, especially when it comes to chatting with other players. Being able to use your phone’s on-screen keyboard is substantially easier than the Switch’s way of chatting, and there is a certain charm to sorting through YouTube clips or flipping through a book on your phone whenever you’re stuck in downtime.

The mod works on the iPhone X, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone 7+, Samsung Note 8, and Samsung Galaxy S8+, though Becker is encouraging other creative minds to further develop his design in order to accommodate other models of phones. In order to do that, Becker has posted his design for free online.

