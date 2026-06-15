5 Best Games That Make Cooking the Main Course

Video games have explored nearly every profession, hobby, and fantasy imaginable, but one that is severely underrepresented is cooking. There have been several games that feature this, but it is usually a secondary aspect. When developers do focus on cooking, the results often stand out because they combine creativity, time management, strategy, and sometimes storytelling in ways few other genres can match. That said, the future looks bright thanks to Delicious in Dungeon blowing up on Netflix, and cooking games seem to be taking off.

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But right now, despite some great titles, cooking games are surprisingly sparse, and the genre has experienced its share of ups and downs over the years. Even well-known franchises have faced controversy, most notably Cooking Mama: Cookstar, which became the center of a dispute involving publishers and distribution issues shortly after release. Despite those challenges, cooking games continue to attract dedicated fans who enjoy the pressure of managing kitchens, mastering recipes, and serving customers. These five best cooking games make food preparation the core experience and are a must-play for those who enjoy getting in the kitchen.

5) Cook, Serve, Delicious

image courtesy of vertigo gaming

Cook, Serve, Delicious and its sequels are one of the most fun series in the genre. Released by Vertigo Gaming, the game puts players in charge of managing a restaurant while preparing meals through a series of increasingly demanding inputs. Rather than focusing on exploration or story, the experience revolves around speed, accuracy, and multitasking.

What makes Cook, Serve, Delicious so engaging is the sheer variety of dishes available. Players prepare everything from burgers and pasta to more complicated meals that require multiple steps and careful timing. As the restaurant grows, customer expectations increase, forcing players to balance efficiency with precision. A single mistake can impact satisfaction ratings and profits.

The game remains beloved because it captures the stress and satisfaction of working in a busy kitchen. I still remember the first time a lunch rush completely overwhelmed me, or when I mastered a difficult recipe that had been troubling me for ages. Few cooking games demand as much concentration, and that challenge is a major reason the series has maintained such a loyal following.

4) Overcooked 2

image courtesy of ghost town games

Overcooked is easily responsible for its fair share of reviving the cooking genre, and few games have transformed kitchen chaos into entertainment as successfully as Overcooked 2. Developed by Ghost Town Games, the cooperative cooking title tasks players with preparing meals under increasingly absurd conditions. Kitchens move, floors disappear, ingredients travel across conveyor belts, and disasters constantly threaten to derail service.

At its core, Overcooked 2 is about teamwork. Players must coordinate every task, from chopping ingredients and cooking food to plating dishes and washing dishes. Communication becomes just as important as cooking skills. The game’s escalating complexity creates hilarious situations where even simple orders can spiral into complete disaster.

That cooperative focus is why Overcooked 2 remains one of the greatest multiplayer cooking games ever made. Whether playing with friends or family, every successful service feels earned. Every failure creates stories that players remember long after the session ends. Its accessibility, humor, and frantic pacing have helped make it a staple of couch co-op gaming.

3) Plate Up

image courtesy of it’s happening

PlateUp takes inspiration from both cooking games and management simulators, creating a unique blend of restaurant operations and roguelite progression. Many have called it a clone of Overcooked, but it does enough to stand out and pull in its own crowd. In it, players begin with a small restaurant and gradually expand their business while managing cooking, customer service, and automation systems rather than going through various story-based stages.

Unlike many cooking games that focus solely on food preparation, PlateUp emphasizes long-term planning. Players can redesign layouts, purchase equipment upgrades, automate tasks, and develop increasingly efficient workflows. What begins as a simple restaurant eventually becomes a complex machine capable of serving large crowds with minimal human input.

Its popularity stems from the freedom it gives players. Some focus on perfecting recipes manually, while others create elaborate automated kitchens. Watching a carefully designed restaurant operate smoothly after hours of planning is immensely satisfying. The game combines cooking mechanics with management depth in a way few titles have achieved, and I know I have spent countless hours with friends getting so close to the perfect kitchen only to fail at the last moment.

2) Battle Chef Brigade

image courtesy of trinket studios

Battle Chef Brigade stands apart from virtually every other cooking game thanks to its unusual premise. Developed by Trinket Studios, the game combines side-scrolling action combat with puzzle-based cooking competitions. Before chefs can prepare meals, they must venture into monster-filled environments and gather ingredients directly from defeated creatures themselves.

Once ingredients are collected, players enter a cooking phase built around puzzle mechanics. Matching colored ingredients allows chefs to create higher-quality dishes that satisfy judges and complete objectives. The combination of action gameplay and culinary competition creates a formula unlike anything else in the genre.

The game stands out because it excels in multiple areas simultaneously. Its hand-drawn art style is stunning, its characters are memorable, and its gameplay constantly shifts between combat and cooking. Rather than treating food preparation as a simple minigame, Battle Chef Brigade builds an entire fantasy world around culinary excellence, making it one of the most creative cooking games ever released.

1) Venba

image courtesy of visai games

No cooking game has blended food and storytelling as effectively as Venba. Developed by Visai Games, the narrative title follows an Indian immigrant family living in Canada during the 1980s. Through cooking, players experience the family’s struggles, relationships, and cultural traditions across several decades. The impact of its narrative cannot be overstated, and it is all thanks to cooking.

Cooking serves as both a gameplay mechanic and a storytelling tool. Players reconstruct recipes from damaged cookbooks, prepare traditional dishes, and learn about the family’s history through each meal. Every recipe reveals something new about the characters and their connection to their heritage. Food becomes a language through which emotions, memories, and identity are expressed between each character.

That emotional focus is why Venba earns the top spot on this list. While other games emphasize challenge or restaurant management, Venba demonstrates how cooking can be used to tell a deeply human story, something that is true in real life. It is a reminder that food is often about far more than nutrition. It carries history, culture, and connection across generations. Few games have captured that idea as beautifully as Venba.

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