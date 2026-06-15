Nintendo Switch 2’s Most-Requested RPG Reportedly Releasing This Year

What is certainly the most-requested RPG that Nintendo users want to see on Switch 2 should be coming to the console in 2026. At this point, the Nintendo Switch 2 has started to build up a solid library of role-playing games after being on the market for roughly one year. Titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy VII Remake/Rebirth, and Xenoblade Chronicles are set to be joined in the coming months by new releases in Elden Ring, Final Fantasy: Resonance, and Metaphor: ReFantazio. Now, based on a new report, it sounds as though one highly desired RPG that Nintendo fans have continued to long to play on Switch 2 should also be getting a release of its own on the hardware before the end of the year.

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According to reputable gaming leaker Nate the Hate, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is planned to launch on Switch 2 in 2026. Released a little over a year ago, Expedition 33 garnered massive critical and commercial success for developer Sandfall Interactive. So much so, in fact, that the game essentially won every Game of the Year award imaginable, leading to it becoming one of the most acclaimed video games in history.

Because of this success, Switch 2 owners have naturally wanted to play the game for themselves, which hasn’t currently been possible since Expedition 33 is only on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Luckily, with a Switch 2 port on the horizon, this inability to experience Expedition 33 shouldn’t last much longer.

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While it’s great to hear that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, it’s a bit surprising that the title wasn’t announced for the platform at this month’s Direct. This lack of a reveal suggests that Expedition 33 might not hit Switch 2 until very late in 2026, which would be why Sandfall is saving its announcement for another time. As for the venue of this reveal, Sandfall could be saving it for the world’s biggest gaming convention, Gamescom, which is poised to transpire in August. Conversely, Nintendo typically holds a new Direct presentation each September, which could also be when Expedition 33 is unveiled for the Switch 2.

Regardless of when or where Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is formally announced for Nintendo Switch 2, this version of the game should be identical to those that are available now. Once we learn more about this port directly from Sandfall Interactive, we’ll be sure to bring the news to you here on ComicBook.

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