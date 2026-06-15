Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return Just Revealed Its First Figure (And It Rules)

Fans have seen several interpretations of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers over the years, and one of the more compelling iterations was from a team that included the original Pink Ranger. That series was titled Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return, and the team of Amy Jo Johnson, Matt Hotson, Nico Leon, Francesco Segala, Gloria Martinelli, and Ed Dukeshire introduced fans to several very different Rangers 22 years after a terrible tragedy splinters the group. Now that series has its very first action figure, and it absolutely rules.

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One of the first Rangers we meet in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return is Jason the Red Ranger, who has stopped even morphing and turned into a grizzled full-time Ranger. Now Threezero has turned this Red Ranger into an action figure, and it more than impresses. The figure features the rough and worn Red Ranger suit as well as the cross-body belt, shoulder armor, utility belt, holster, and a distressed fabric cape. You also get a Power Sword, a transforming Blade Blaster, and swappable hands.

The FigZero Red Power Ranger stands at 12.2 inches and has 34 points of articulation, and the details and texture work in the suit are extremely impressive. You can get a sense of how different this suit is from the main Red Ranger suit in the side-by-side comparison, and you can pre-order the standard version for $179.90 right here. There’s also an exclusive version that includes an additional chrome-plated original Power Sword, and you can pre-order that version for $179.90 right here.

The Biggest Changes To The Red Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return

In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return, many of the original Mighty Morphin Rangers have splintered off and left their Power Rangers days behind them, but there is one main exception, and that’s Jason Scott, the Red Ranger. After being a Ranger, Jason became a firefighter, but he would then start morphing to help people in trouble that he happened upon. Soon after, he started fighting crime, which meant he was morphing more often.

Jason would then escalate further and start going on counter terrorism missions, and at that point he went fully rogue and told Billy and Zack to stop morphing so he could utilize all of their power to stay in his morphed form permanently. Jason was now a full-time Ranger, and yet Jason still couldn’t figure out the other person tapping into the morphin grid.

You can see that Jason uses a beefed-up version of the Power Sword, and though he’s gone rogue for quite some time in terms of the other Rangers, they eventually reunite after a major discovery involving Tommy, and Jason decides to step down as the leader of the team.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return is in trade in comic stores now, and both figures from Threezero are now up for pre-order and are expected to ship in the first quarter of 2027.

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